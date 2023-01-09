RPD Blotter: Suspicious Light was Heat Lamp; Mobile Home Burned; Intoxicated Driver Arrested

Riverton Police report from 1/6/23 to 1/9/23

All persons are considered innocent until convicted in a court of law:

January 6

7:13 a.m. 1200 block Webbwood – A suspicious circumstance was reported by a neighbor who spotted a light on in a shed and said no one was living at that address. An officer found it was a heat lamp keeping a pump house warm.

11:09 a.m. 2000 block West Park – A deer was stuck in a fence at this address. A report is pending.

12:15 p.m. 76 Blackfoot Avenue – The RPD assisted Riverton Firefighters with a mobile home totally engulfed in flames.

4:04 p.m. 500 block North Federal Blvd. – Tashina Birdshead, 41, Riverton was arrested on three Riverton City Warrants.

4:23 p.m. 1000 block East Jackson – A homeowner returning home reported two people were passed out in her residence whom she said she did not know. Corey Hill, 29, Riverton and Katera Jenkins, 41, Riverton were both arrested for trespass. Jenkins also had Fremont County warrants for her arrest.

6:58 p.m. 203 North Federal Blvd. – An intoxicated male was bothering customers inside a store. A Report is Pending.

7:09 p.m. 2100 North Federal Blvd. – Aloysius Piper, 55, Ethete was arrested for trespassing and served a trespass notice for the involved business.

7:28 p.m.100 block North 3rd East – Marie Arthur, 47, Fort Washakie was arrested for trespassing and served a trespass notice for the location from which she was removed.

January 7

8:46 a.m. 806 North Federal Blvd. – A report was taken on the receipt of a counterfeit $100 bill at the business.

12:56 p.m. 2700 block Riverview Road – Residents reported a chimney fire, and that they were working on putting it out. The RPD provided an assist.

2:49 p.m. Wyoma Street and Sunnyside Avenue – A fire hydrant was struck by a vehicle and part of the vehicle remained at the scene. No water was coming from the hydrant.

3:48 p.m. 800 block North 1st Street – A caller said a couple who were dating were having a verbal fight and the boyfriend fled the scene. A vehicle matching the description given was located nearby and the driver, Marcello Harris, 27, Riverton, failed field sobriety tests and was arrested for DWUI. He later submitted a breath sample which indicated a BAC of .253. (0.08 is the legal limit)

5:27 p.m. 600 block North Federal Blvd. – – Quinn Duran, 31, Saint Stephens was arrested for Public Intoxication and Property destruction in regards to a $100 flower pot he had broken at the business.

January 8

11:26 a.m. 1600 block North Federal Blvd. – – $160 worth of towels and sheets were stolen. A report was taken and there is a suspect.

11:34 a.m. 900 West Main Street – The reporting party said two males had taken money from a tip jar, and that he had video surveillance of the theft. A report is pending.

4:01 p.m. Riverton Area – 27-year-old male with apparent self inflicted stab wound was taken to the hospital.

5:28 p.m. 500 block East Pershing – A couple reportedly stole a rug from a store. The suspect vehicle was stopped nearby and the rug was recovered and returned to the store who did not want to prosecute but requested trespass notices be served on those involved which was done. One of the individuals, Aaron Edwards , 30, Arapahoe had a County warrant and he was arrested on that.

7:29 p.m. 1700 block North Federal Blvd. – Kyle Wallowingbull, 25, Ethete was arrested for Public Intoxication. He also had a Riverton City warrant for failure to appear which was served.

11:11 p.m. SageWest Health Care – Harland Addison, 19, Lander was under the influence and creating a disturbance at the hospital. He was arrested for public intoxication.

January 9

12:28 a.m. 800 block North Federal – One 16-year-old male and one 14-year-old male were cited for Minor in Possession by consumption and another 16-Year-old male was cited for minor in possession and resisting arrest. A customized 9 mm pistol was also recovered at the scene and officers speculated that it may have been recently stolen.