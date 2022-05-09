RPD Blotter: Reported fight was Martial Arts Practice; Woman trapped in Dog Park; Shoplifting

Riverton Police Department Report from 5/6/22 to 5/9/22 at 7 a. .

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law:

Joshua Headley, 31, Riverton, arrested at 8:09 p.m. on the 6th for Public Intoxication along East Fremont Avenue

Emmanuel Tyler, 49, Fort Washakie, arrested at 1:23 p.m. in the 700 block of North Federal on the 7th.

Mychal Goggles, 28, St. Stephens, arrested at 6:06 p.m. on North Federal Blvd for Public Intoxication and on a RPD warrant.

Alex Eagle, 33, Riverton, Arrested for Public Intoxication at 6:06 p.m. at an address on North Federal Boulevard.

Aleeah Crispin, 47, Arapahoe, arrested at 6:33 p.m. for Public Intoxication and on a RPD warrant

Byron Killsree, 53, Lander, arrested at 5:50 a.m. on East Fremont Avenue on a RPD warrant

Tlana Jealouseofhim, 30, Lander, arrested at 5:50 p.m. along East Fremont Avenue for Interference with Police, and warrants from the RPD, Fremont County Sheriff and Larimer County, CO.

Patrol Calls:

An officer was called to an address of North 6th West after drugs (allegedly marijuana) were found in a vehicle parked there at 4:13 p.m.

A caller reported a theft off of her vehicle at an address on Peck Avenue at Central Wyoming College. The report came in at 9:27 p.m.

A fight that was reported at 7:09 a.m. at an address on South Federal Boulevard turned out to be a couple practicing Martial Arts.

A report is pending on a welfare check requested on the 7th at 9:03 a.m. for an address on Stoner Circle.

A woman called police for help after taking her dog to the Dog Park and, when attempting to leave at 10:07 a.m. Saturday, two larger dogs were circling around the exit gate outside of the park and she asked for assistance to get to her vehicle.

A green truck was reported stolen at 11:45 a.m. from an address on Eagle Drive. A report was taken.

A report is pending on a suspicious circumstance where a man received a graphic text photo from a female friend who reported she needed help. The call came in at 11:46 a.m.

A report is pending on a two vehicle fender bender reported at 12:03 p.m. at an address on North Federal Boulevard.

A business on North Federal Boulevard called police to indicate they had a shoplifting case ready for an officer. The address was redacted.

A vehicle went off of Lewis Road and the crash was reported at 7:23 p.m. on the 7th. There was no further information posted as officers said they were unable to locate the vehicle.

A hit and run fender bender was reported at 11:24 a.m. on Mother’s Day from an address on North Federal Boulevard. Struck was a 2010 Toyota. A report is pending.

A woman walking along East Jefferson Avenue in Riverton at 1:02 p.m. on Mother’s Day reported her dog was attacked by two other dogs. A report is pending.

A resident on North Eighth West reported being harassed on Sunday at 4:47 p.m. and falsely being called a pedophile.