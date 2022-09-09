RPD Blotter Report: Alcohol and Warrant Arrests; Thefts; Two Frauds/Scams reported

Riverton Police Blotter from 9/2/22 to 9/8/22

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law

Following a tip received at 1:26 p.m. on the 2nd of someone slumped over in their vehicle in the 100 block of South Broadway, RPD Officers contacted Sharmayne Tillman, 31, Riverton, who was indeed asleep behind the wheel. After talking with her and conducting field sobriety tests she was arrested for DWUI.

Amelia Reilly, 60, Riverton, was stopped for driving without plates in the 1700 block of North Federal at 4:12 p.m. on the 2nd. Routine checks found that there was a county warrant for her arrest. She was arrested and also cited for Driving While Under Suspension and for No Registration.

Clarence Jenkins, 65, Riverton, was arrested for Public Intoxication with a BAC of .289 at 4:33 p.m. in the 700 block of North Federal

Forrest Headley, 54, Ethete, was arrested on three city warrants in the 500 block of East Pershing and Theodore Bell, 40, Casper was arrested on four City Warrants at 9:17 p.m

Officers interviewed both of the involved parties in a reported fight at 10:08 p.m. in the 600 block of North Broadway and observed injuries to the female which supported her version. David Santana, 36, Riverton was arrested for Domestic Battery.

James Castor, 22, Riverton arrested for violation of a Protection Order at 5:07 p.m. on the third from the 1400 block of West Park

Reginald Shakespeare, 58, Lander was contacted at 7:38 p .m. on the third in the 600 block of East Pershing and was found to have two active City warrants along with a BAC of .261. Due to the proximity to the Police Department he was wheeled over to the station in his wheelchair by officers and later transported to Lander.

A report of someone pointing a gun at the reporting party was called in at 12:49 p.m. on Pinecrest in Riverton. The “Gun” involved was apparently a BB pistol but responding officers determined that there had been a violation of a protection order and Ronald Allington, 59, Riverton was arrested for violating that protection order.

Dale C’Hair, 20, Riverton had a FCSO Warrant He was originally stopped for not having any plates at 5:25 p m. at South Federal and Adams and was arrested on the warrant. He was also cited for No valid Driver License, No Registration and No Insurance.

An argument over vehicle tail lights, oil in a vehicle, disrespect and a few other things led to Frank Weber, 44, Riverton being cited for Assault and Battery at 5:53 p.m. in the 1300 block of South Federal on the 4th.

Morgan Bell, 32, Ethete was arrested for public intoxication with a BA of .260 at 3:22 a.m. on the 5th in the 1200 block of East Park Avenue.

Patrol Calls:

A 29-year-old male was contacted after an indecent exposure complaint was phoned in at 8:20 a.m. on the 2nd. According to a Police report, nature had called and he had to go. Had thought he had found a secluded spot to do it but apparently not. Warned.

A report was taken on an incident at the Wind River Job Corps Center where one individual pushed another. It was reported at 10:20 a.m.

An Incident occurred at Riverton City park at 10:44 a.m. between a 40 year female and a 41 year old female. One said the other had slapped her several times but no injuries were noted. When others in the area were interviewed no one had witnessed any assault. No Police action was taken.

A domestic violence incident reported the night before resulted in police visiting an residence in the 200 block of North Federal Boulevard. The suspect, however, jumped out of a back window and fled the area.

A hair-pulling incident was reported at Walmart on the second at 4:11 p.m. Both parties were contacted and gave conflicting accounts of what had happened. A report taken.

A man reported he lost his wallet on the 3rd around 8:30 p.m. and now charges are appearing on his credit cards. Police took a report on the fraud.

A man with a facial injury reported to police at 1:17 a.m. on the 4th – A police report indicated the fellow said he had been drinking with four others whom he did not know and got “jumped” by them. Thought it might have happened at the Pershing Park. A report was taken and EMS was called to take him to the hospital

A woman called police on a domestic abuse complaint at 5:02 p.m. in the 200 block of East Jefferson and reported she and her husband had gotten into a fight during which a school computer was broken. Officers explained her options.

A caller purporting to be from Amazon stole over $500 from a woman in the Riverton area at 5:58 p.m. in an online scam. A report was taken.

A caller from the Philippines scammed a Riverton person out of $650 in an online scam at 7:38 p.m. on the 2nd.

A Juvenile who was kicked out of her house went to another residence the occupants there called police. An officer mediated the situation and the girl was returned home.

A malnourished Labrador Retriever with a pink collar taken to PAWS from an address at East Washington and South 10th after a complaint was filed at 3:11 a.m. on the Sept. 3.

A woman was seen stealing two bicycles from Birch Avenue in the Wind River Estates at 1:14 p.m. on the 3rd. An investigation is underway.

A report was taken on a group of kids who took down an American Flag from City Park and were waving it around at 5:07 p.m. in the 600 block of North Federal.