RPD Blotter: Multiple Shoplifting Incidents; School Bus Fly-By

November 30

11:41 a.m. 300 block East Fremont – Arrest – – Donnie Ganadonegro, 45-year-old, Riverton was arrested for trespassing

12:01 p.m. 1700 Block North Federal – Burglary – Store security has video of two females aged 36 and 30 whom they recognized s having been trespassed from the store steal $340 worth of merchandise. A report was taken and forwarded to the county attorney for charges to be filed.

1:20 p.m. 1700 block North Federal – Shoplifting – The store loss prevention officer reviewed surveillance tapes and was able to identify a 34 year woman who was seen to steal a $157 baby monitor. A citation to be served for shoplifting has has been issued to be served on her.

3:07 p.m. 400 block East Park – Assistance – Male subject in parking lot without a shirt. A local resident who saw officers talking with a 42-year-old male were also concerned and provided him with a shirt, coat and gloves.

4:26 p.m. 800 block South Federal – Attempt to Locate – a 2016 Ford Fusion was rented out and was supposed to be back Nov. 13th but has not yet been returned. A 39-year-old Lander female has been identified as the suspect.

5:43 p.m. 1700 Block North Federal – Shoplifting – Justin Sanchez, 31, Riverton was issued a shoplifting citation for stealing $200 worth of food from the store.

6L25 p.m. 1000 block East Main Street – Juvenile Problem – Guardian refused to take custody of 14-year-old Riverton girl with five prior runaways. Child was turned over to Northern Arapaho DFS.

November 29

11:16 a.m 500 block East Jackson – Vicious Animal – Owner of a dog who had come after several individuals was contacted and advised of complaints against his dog and advised to keep it contained. Dog was current on vaccinations.

11:29 a.m. – 2001 West Sunset – Arrest – Lesly Osuna Contreas, 25, Riverton, had two NCIC warrants and was arrested on both with several other charges pending.

12:16 a.m. 1000 block East Monroe – Traffic – A complaint from school bus driver was reported and the vehicle has been identified but a report is pending

5:58 p.m. 2100 West Sunset Drive – – Report taken and information forwarded to county attorney in regards to child abuse involving a 32-year-old estranged father punching his 13-year-old son in the face. The report was made from SageWest Health Care Hospital.

7:04 p.m. 800 block East Pershing – Intoxication – – Riana Sittingeagle, 43, Riverton was arrested for Public Intoxication and Eileen Black, 40, Arapahoe was arrested on two Riverton City warrants.

November 28

10:30 a.m. – 3500 block West Main – Harassment – An individual out of Mobile, Alabama has been threatening to come here and kill her because she won’t send him money. A report was taken and her residence was placed on the extra patrol list.

12:10 p.m. – 501 East Main – Theft – A food card was stolen from her Post Office Box. The card has been activated by whoever took it and a charge of $215 has already been made on it.