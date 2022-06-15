RPD Blotter: Five Arrests; Theft from Home; Shoplifting; Loud Music at 4 a.m. Turned Down

Riverton Police Blotter from 6/14/22 to 7a.m. 6/15/22

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law:

Mychal Goggles, 28, St. Stephens, arrested for Shoplifting and Public Intoxication at 1:59 p.m. in the 500 block of East Pershing Avenue

Clement Eagle,49, Arapahoe, arrested for Public Intoxication in the 1700 block of North Federal at 4:29 pm.

Allen Standingelk, 40, Ethete, arrested for Driving While Under the Influence with a Child Passenger, Possession of a Controlled Substance – Marijuana, and on a Fremont County Warrant at 9:05 p.m. in the 400 block of East Pershing.

Tyler Roman, 24, Arapahoe, arrested for Domestic Battery at 11:05 p.m. at the intersection of East Pershing and North Federal

Rastacia Monroe,18, Riverton, arrested at 12:40 a.m. in the 300 block of North 14th Street East for Public Intoxication and on a Fremont County Warrant

Patrol Calls:

A caller reported the theft of a large expensive framed picture from a home in the 200 block of Mesquite Circle. The theft was reported at 12:26 p.m. A report is pending.

Two cold Shoplifting incidents, from 6/10 and 6/11 were reported at 3:12 p.m. Tuesday from Walmart.

A counterfeit $100 bill was taken in from Walmart. The report came in at 4:29 p.m.

A two-vehicle collision at 5:06 p.m. was reported at the intersection of East Pershing and North Federal.

A harassment complaint was filed at 6:56 p.m. from the 1700 block of North Federal. It was a third party complaint. A report is pending.

Loud music coming from a home in the 400 block of South 3rd Street East at 4:47 a.m. was turned down when police contacted the occupants.