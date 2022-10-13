RPD Blotter Details: Barking Dog Complaints; Assault Alleged; Woman struck by vehicle that fled

Riverton Police Blotter from 10-12-22 to 0700 hrs on 10-13-22

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law:

Donnie Ganadonegro, 45, Riverton was located and arrested by officers for Public Intoxication in the 800 block of North Federal at 4:27 p.m. with a BAC of .239

Daniel Manzanares, 42, Arapahoe, was contacted and arrested on a Riverton Municipal warrant after a resident in the 300 block of North Broadway reported someone was laying on their porch.

Rudy Norse, 54, Ethete was located in the 700 block of North Federal at 12:29 a.m. and arrested for Public Intoxication.

Patrol Calls:

Another dog at large came from the 1000 block of East Roosevelt at 8:50 a.m. – The dog owner was contacted by the Animal Control officer and she advised that they had already planned to modify the dog’s kennel that evening to prevent future escapes.

A dog barking complaint was filed at 9:54 a.m. from the 300 block of South Third East. – A warning was left in dog owner’s mailbox requesting that they contact the Animal Control officer.

A fake $20 bill was reported at 1600 West Main Street at 10:25 a.m.

A report is pending on an incident reported at 12:52 p.m. near the Riverton Branch Library where a 15-year-old male was allegedly assaulted by a man.

A window was broken out of a Ford Explorer between 4:30and 5:00 a.m. in the 900 block of Hillside Avenue. A report is pending.

A dog barking complaint was filed at 2:38 p.m. from the 800 block of Rainbow Drive. The reporting party said the problem is ongoing. A report is pending.

A report is pending on a reported home break-in in the 1300 block of South Federal. The homeowner said items had been moved around inside the home.

A runaway 12-year-old female was reported from an address on Freedom Drive. The girls reportedly never came home from school and did not get on the bus. A report is pending.

A report is pending on a claim of one person pulling a firearm on another in the 900 block of East Jackson Avenue at 5:20 p.m.

Officers contacted a 26-year-old female victim who was struck by a vehicle just after 7 p.m. in the 700 block of Eagle Drive with numerous injuries who was alert and conscious. There was also a 21-year-old female victim involved. Two 20-year-old females who had left the area have been identified as suspects and an investigation continues.

A shoplifting caught on camera was reported at 9:06 p.m. in the 1600 block of West Main Street. A report is pending.