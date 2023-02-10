RPD Blotter: Child Exchange Confrontation led to Later Arrest; Meat Thief Caught, Arrested; Fight Erupted in City Hall Lobby

Riverton Police Report from 2/9/23 to 0700 hours on 2/10/23

All persons are considered innocent until convicted in a court of law:

February 9

9:27 a.m. Riverton High School – A ticket for a Tobacco Problem was created. A report is pending.

11:18 a.m. Riverton area – A subject was being threatened by ex’s new boy friend during a child exchange. A report was taken on the obscenity laced and uncooperative confrontation. A report was taken.

12:37 p.m. 200 block North Federal – This is the same suspect as reported above who was later arrested the same day on other charges over in Lander. Report taken and a trespass notice was served on him over in the Lander jail.

1:51 p.m. 300 block East Fremont – A 23-year-old male was contacted and issued a No Trespass notice and escorted from the property after he refused to leave.

2:06 p.m. 900 block West Main Street – A report is pending on two juvenile females who entered a store and reportedly took phone cords and a bag of chips. A report is pending review of surveillance video.

2:55 p.m. 1200 West Main Street – Daniel Manzanares, 42, Arapahoe was arrested on a Fremont County warrant and a search incident to that arrest produced $92.63 worth of meat which he had just stolen and concealed on his person. He was also charged with shoplifting.

3:56 p.m. 800 block North Federal – Everett Addison, 39, Riverton was arrested for public intoxication after falling asleep at a table.

4:23 p.m. 500 block Peak Drive – A deceased male was found at an address on this block. No indications of foul play. Officers assisted the Coroner.

5:26 p.m. 800 block South Federal – A 15-year-old boy was cited for use of tobacco.

5:33 p.m. 300 block East Adams at South Broadway – A fellow was stumbling down the middle of the road and when officers checked him out they found that he was intoxicated. George Brown, 42, Fort Washakie was arrested for Public Intoxication. He also had a Riverton City warrant.

6:07 p.m. 816 North Federal – – A fight erupted in the City Hall lobby between two individuals who had been asked to leave earlier and while thrashing about they damaged several items located there. Laziur Hanway, 66, Lander and Chanucy Friday, 56, Riverton were each charged with Fighting in Public and damaging property

6:40 p.m. 600 block North Federal – Emily Chavez, 19, Riverton was cited for shoplifting $43 dollars worth of liquor. She had also been drinking (BAC of .024) and was in possession of a pipe with Methamphetamine residue and so was also charged with MIP and Possession of Methamphetamine.

7:34 p.m. 600 block North Federal – A woman called police to report she had accidentally locked her son, 3, inside her vehicle and had called a locksmith. The problem was resolved prior to an officer’s arrival.

February 10

1:29 a.m. 100 North Broadway – Two females were arguing with each other and neither wanted to leave. A 21-year-old female from Laramie was then cited for assault and a report is pending.

4:19 a.m. 501 East Main, Post Office – Two individuals sleeping by the parcel locker were awakened and moved along.