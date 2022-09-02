RPD Blotter and Arrests: Man beaten with Tire Iron; Obscene photos sent via Text; School Kids struck by Bicyclist on Sidewalk

Riverton Police Blotter from 8/31/22 to 0700 Hrs on 9/2/22

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law:

Julian Spoonhunter, 33, Arapahoe, was contacted and found to have an active Fremont County warrant and a blood alcohol level of .382. He was arrested on the warrant at 11:08 a.m. in the 700 block of East Main.

A 16-year-old male student struck another student in the face at Riverton High School and was cited for battery in a call reported at 9:47 a.m.

Rueben Wentz, 43, Riverton was arrested on a Probation & Parole warrant at 2:51 p.m. in the 400 block of West Adams.

Adele Hutchinson, 45, Riverton was arrested on a Municipal warrant and Thomas Brown, 50, Riverton, was arrested for Public Intoxication at 9:32 p.m. in the 500 block of East Pershing.

Shanielle Brown, 31, Ethete, was stopped for driving a car without license plates at 10:09 p.m. in the 200 block of East Main Street. As a result of on scene view and investigation, she was arrested for possession of Methamphetamine.

Upon receiving a report at 1:27 a.m. on 9/1/22 from a parking lot in the 800 block of North Federal, responding Officers contacted the occupants of a car in the business lot who advised that they had stopped to get gas while hauling a fellow who had been assaulted out at Ethete. An ambulance was called for him and routine checks indicated that the driver, Syncier Yellowbear,19, Ehtete, had a City warrant and he was arrested. Officers then met with WRPD officers and shared what they knew about the assault which had involved an individual being hit with a tire iron.

A 16-year-old female got into an argument with her 26 year old sister on Blackfoot Avenue at 10:55 a.m. over the use of an iPad. The argument escalated from name calling to the point where the 16-year-old grabbed a knife and stabbed her sister twice. The Sixteen-year-old was arrested and charged with aggravated assault. Condition of the victim is unknown for sure but initially did not appear to be serious.

A responding officer followed a three-year-old girl, who had been standing in the street on Oak Lane in the Wind River Estates, into her house and found it cluttered and filthy to the point that it was impossible to even walk through a large portion of it. A male infant and the three-year-old girl were taken into protective custody and Alex Waite, 38, Riverton and Heather Roof, 37, Riverton were both cited for Child abuse, neglect.

Jaime Mena, 46, Riverton, was arrested for violating a protection order by sending obscene pictures of himself to the victim. The call was made at 11:18 p.m. from t he 1300 block of South Federal Boulevard.

Echo Breece – 48, Riverton, was arrested at 1:29 a.m. on the 31st in the 900 block of Mary Anne Drive for Public Intoxication with a BA of .232.

Austin Paul, 31, Pavillion, was served a Riverton City warrantat 4:16 p.m. in the 800 block of North Federal.

Andrew Bearing, 28, Riverton, was arrested for Public Intoxication and Property Destruction at 6:04 p.m. in the 800 block of South Federal in regards to a vehicle on scene which had a tire slashed. He was also served a trespass notice for the involved business.

Officers checked on four individuals who were apparently sleeping in the park at 9:47 p.m. in the 600 block of East Pershing. Two were just fine and moved along but the other two were too intoxicated to walk and were arrested for public intoxication: Arron C’Hair, 45, Ethete with a BA. of .285 and Jerome Ridgely from Riverton with a BAC of .424.

A 17-year-old male from Riverton was arrested at 9:56 p.m. at North 2nd West and West Main for Driving While Under the Influence. There is no report

Christopher Lemley, 22, Riverton and WALLER,HAILEY, 27, Riverton were both arrested at 2:44 a.m. on the 2nd on Failure to Appear county warrants

Patrol Calls:

A male subject was allegedly assaulted by his girlfriend and seriously injured showed up at the SageWest Health Care, Riverton, Emergency Room. The man’s girlfriend had left and had not been located at the time of the report – Investigation continues.

A grandparent reported their grandchildren were struck by a bicycle while on the sidewalk by Jackson School. There was a minor injury. The incident was reported at 3:11 p.m.

A hit and run vehicle crash was witnessed at 12:59 p.m. in the 800 block of North Federal where a truck leaving the parking lot struck another vehicle causing damage to the driver’s side wheel well. The suspect truck did not stop and fled the scene.

The theft of $130 in apparel in a package was stolen from the front yard of a residence in the 300 block of North 6th East in a call reported at 10:23 a.m. FedEx reported the package was left against a fence next to the sidewalk at the address.

A Suspicious Circumstance was reported at 1:39 p.m. at 2500 Academy Court in Riverton where a subject outside of the Fire Academy put a brown paper sack into the back of a fire vehicle. When checked, the sack contained a Fire Torch. The incident was documented.

A delivery of a package was reportedly dropped off at the wrong address in the 3000 block of College Hill Drive, and according to the intended recipient, he has not been able to contact the subject where the package was delivered. The report was filed at 2:23 p.m.

Police were provided the address of someone dumping trash in another’s dumpster on North 1st Street at 2:26 p.m. The address was found on a piece of mail in the trash.

A resident in the 400 block of South 7th Street East found a backpack under his porch. A Police report indicated the backpack contained identification for four different individuals. It was booked into evidence for follow-up by investigations.

How do you get a dog into the animal control vehicle? Apparently with dog treats. A police report indicated a dog was lured into the Animal Control truck with Beggin Strips, which he enjoyed. The dog was taken to PAWS from the West Fremont and North 9th Street West.

The theft of a $100 Samsung Galaxy AGI Cell phone is under investigation. The theft was reported at 8:04 a.m. from the 500 block of North Federal.

Sometime between the 25th and 30th someone stole a duffel bag containing welding gear from the rear of the victim’s truck where it had been parked on the street in the 200 block of South 11th East in front of his residence. The stolen property was valued at $800.00. Serial numbers for some of the equipment was available and entered NCIC.

A report of animal abuse against a resident in the 800 block of East Lincoln Avenue was lodged at 1 p.m. as dogs at that residence were tangled up in their leashes. An animal control officer untangled the dogs’ leashes and contacted the owner and counseled him on the proper use of leashes and advised him to clean up the yard after the dogs.

A Riverton resident in the 2300 block of Garnet Drive in the Cliffview Village gave up her personal information at 9:52 a.m. to a person selling items doo-to-door in that neighborhood. The information included her Drivers License number, Social Security Number, Credit Card information and her Bank Account information. A report is pending on this possible fraud. Riverton Police remind residents not to divulge personal information to someone you don’t who who contacts you in person, over the telephone or over the Internet.