RPD: 14 Arrests, 1 Citation; Theft of Tools; Dog Bite

Riverton Police Blotter from 4/25/22 to 7 a.m. on 4/28/22

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law:

Billy Smallwood, 49, Riverton, arrested for Public Intoxication at 11 a.m. on North Federal Boulevard

Lynn Norse, 24, Riverton, arrested for Driving While Under the Influence (DWUI) at 3:33 p.m. on West Fairgrounds Drive

Fatima Addison, 42, Riverton, arrested for Riverton Police and Fremont County Sheriff’s warrants

A 57-year-old female of Ethete was cited at 4:54 p.m. for Shoplifting at a business on East Main Street. She was also trespassed from the building.

Jennifer Shakespeare, 37, Hudson, arrested for Assault and Battery at 6:16 p.m. at an address on East Pershing Avenue

Kim Blackburn, 22, Arapahoe, arrested on a RPD warrant, Interference with Police and Property Destruction at 11:21p.m. at an address on North federal Boulevard after allegedly throwing a potted plant at the main desk

Alyssa Kilcrease, 21, arrested for Breach of Peace at 1:21 .m. on 4/26 on East Park Avenue

Jenna Muniz, 32, Gillette, arrested for Domestic Assault and,

Corey Hill, 28 Riverton, arrested on a RPD warrant at 4:19 a.m. at an address in Riverton

A 40-year-old female of Riverton was served with an RPD warrant at 11:33 a.m. at the Police Station

Wilford Hill, 29, Fort Washakie, Arrested on six (6) RPD warrants at 3:06 p.m. at North Federal and East Jackson

Audrey Rosche, 33, Riverton, arrested on a RPD warrant at 4:53 p.m. on East Fremont Avenue

Preston Lee,25, Riverton, arrested at 7:31 p.m. on North Federal Boulevard for Public Intoxication

Travis Loveless, 30, Deer Trail, Colo., arrested for DWIS at 10:31 p.m. on South Federal Boulevard

Gavid Weyrich, 23, Riverton, arrested for DWUI at 12:30 a.m. in the 300 block of North Federal Boulevard on the 28th

Patrol Calls:

Tools were taken from a vehicle parked on Spire Drive in Riverton. The theft was reported at 7:53 and on the 25th.

A female subject was bitten by a dog on West Monroe Avenue. The incident was reported at 3:48 p.m.

A patient at SageWest Health Care, Riverton, walked out of the hospital with an IV in his arm. The individual was not located.

A report is pending on a possible break-in at a garage on Hillside Avenue

A report is also pending on a reported Domestic Abuse at an address on West Park Avenue following the report of neighbors in a physical fight

A report is pending after a woman’s grandson was assaulted at City Park and taken to the hospital by private vehicle. The report came in at 8:32 a.m. on the 27th.

A report is pending on a report of 4 to 5 persons physically fighting at 6:23 p.m. at East Adams Avenue and the Wind River Estates

A person was reported to have been bitten by a dog on North 2nd East at 7:36 p.m. A report is pending