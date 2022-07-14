Roster’s for Wyoming Coaches Association All-Star games announced

By Travis Gupton
The Wyoming Coaches Association has announced the players and coaches for the Wyoming Coaches Foundation’s North-South All-Star Games coming up on July 23rd at Casper College. It will be Volleyball followed by the two basketball games. There are Fremont County athletes who will take part in the games.
Girls Basketball
Dezreen C’Hair – Wyoming Indian
Ryan Bell – Lander
Boys Basketball
Lucas Engle – Riverton
Tisso Guina – Lander
Hardy Johnson – Thermopolis
Chaumbrey Romero – Wind River
Cody Wright – Dubois
Head Coach: Kyle Miller – Dubois
Associate Coach: Mike Marcus – Dubois
Volleyball
Demi Stauffenberg – Lander
Head Coach: Marissa Powell – Lander
Associate Coach: Kassy Jarvis – Lander