Roster’s for Wyoming Coaches Association All-Star games announced

By Travis Gupton

The Wyoming Coaches Association has announced the players and coaches for the Wyoming Coaches Foundation’s North-South All-Star Games coming up on July 23rd at Casper College. It will be Volleyball followed by the two basketball games. There are Fremont County athletes who will take part in the games.

Girls Basketball

Dezreen C’Hair – Wyoming Indian

Ryan Bell – Lander

Boys Basketball

Lucas Engle – Riverton

Tisso Guina – Lander

Hardy Johnson – Thermopolis

Chaumbrey Romero – Wind River

Cody Wright – Dubois

Head Coach: Kyle Miller – Dubois

Associate Coach: Mike Marcus – Dubois

Volleyball

Demi Stauffenberg – Lander

Head Coach: Marissa Powell – Lander

Associate Coach: Kassy Jarvis – Lander