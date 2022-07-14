Roster’s for Wyoming Coaches Association All-Star games announced

Senior Lady Chief Dezireen C’Hair was named to the girl’s basketball All-Star game that will be played July 23rd. Players were chosen by a committee of high school coaches that selected players from the northern half of the state to face off against players from the southern half. It’s an event for graduated seniors only. (Photo by Carl Cote)

By Travis Gupton

The Wyoming Coaches Association has announced the players and coaches for the Wyoming Coaches Foundation’s North-South All-Star Games coming up on July 23rd at Casper College. It will be Volleyball followed by the two basketball games. There are Fremont County athletes who will take part in the games. 

 

Girls Basketball

Dezreen C’Hair – Wyoming Indian

Ryan Bell – Lander

 

Boys Basketball

Lucas Engle – Riverton

Tisso Guina – Lander

Hardy Johnson – Thermopolis

Chaumbrey Romero – Wind River

Cody Wright – Dubois

Head Coach: Kyle Miller – Dubois

Associate Coach: Mike Marcus – Dubois

 

Volleyball

Demi Stauffenberg – Lander

Head Coach: Marissa Powell – Lander

Associate Coach: Kassy Jarvis – Lander