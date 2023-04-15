Jul 14, 1955 – Apr 13, 2023

Ross Sims, 67, of Riverton, Wyoming passed away Wednesday, April 13, 2023 after a short battle with cancer. Cremation has taken place and no services will be held. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.

Ross Charles Sims was born in Riverton, Wyoming on July 14, 1955, the son of Walter Edward Sims and Norma Maye (Coates) Sims. He was a 1973 graduate of Riverton High School.

He spent the majority of his life working in the oilfield but ended his career working for Pertech Industries.

Ross spent his younger years riding horses, team roping and attending rodeos. He spent many summers at cowcamp helping the Mazet family. He loved all animals but especially loved his dog Buster.

Ross was a selfless man who touched many lives. He was soft spoken, kind, and caring. He was always lending a helping hand to whoever needed it. He enjoyed doing crossword puzzles, reading, and learning. Ross had a great memory and was full of knowledge.

The past eight years, he enjoyed spending most of his time with his great niece and nephew, Kenzley and Holden, who could get him to do anything. They said, “he was the best uncle in the universe.” Ross will be missed immensely by his family and many close friends.

Survivors include his mother, Norma Eaton; brothers James (Amy) and Doug (Melanie) Sims; nephews JR (Carol), Glen (Lisa), Wade (Karly), Daniel (Cathie), and Tyson (Brenda) Sims; niece Megan (Sheldon Jones) Sims; eight great nephews and five great nieces; and numerous uncles, aunts, and cousins.

Ross was proceeded in death by his father Walter Sims and dog Buster.