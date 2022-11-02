July 31, 1943 – Oct. 28, 2022

Ronald Earl Foster age 79 of Lander, Wyoming passed away at home on Friday Oct. 28, 2022 peacefully with his loving wife and his daughter Chris holding his hand.

Ron was born two months premature, but with a fighting spirit on July 31, 1943 in Letts, Iowa as the first of three children to Russell and Mildred Foster (Vance). Ron, his sister, Earline, and brother, Roy, grew up on their parents’ farm and worked just as much on the grandparents’ farm. He delivered newspapers from a young age, which began his interest in current affairs. He saved all his money from his paper routes as a boy to fund his pilot’s license. He also developed his life-long love of the outdoors as he spent all his spare time fishing and hunting.

After graduating from high school, he joined the Air Force. He spent his tour in Kincheloe Air Force Base earning an Airman’s Medal. After he left service, he met Audrey Marie Rippenkroeger and within six months they joined in marriage and began an immediate family of three with Barbara Marie. A year later all those years of farm work paid off as he delivered his daughter Christina Mildred in their home. Only four months later, Ron’s dad passed suddenly and he stepped up to help in the raising of his younger brother who was only eight years old.

Ron’s only son, Ray Earl, was born in Iowa, and shortly after Ron’s adventurous spirit led him and his family to Wyoming in pursuit of big game hunting. Ron and Audrey ran the Silver Spur Motel, and went on to fulfill several entrepreneurial endeavors including Go Get ‘Em RV, Silvers Carpet Cleaning and many property ownership’s . It was in Wyoming that his daughter Rose Lynne was born.

Ron spent his time with his family flying his plane, snow machining, boating, four-wheeling, and dancing. However he was most content in the mountains surrounding Lander hunting and fishing. His other great love was gardening.

Over the span of almost 56 years, Ron and Audrey shared many interests together, one of them being international travel, visiting all continents except Antarctica. They were also snowbirds in Yuma, Arizona.

Ron was a man of strong, but quiet faith and served as a Deacon in the Lander Valley Baptist Church. He was a man of intense integrity and a role model to his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. He will be dearly missed.

Ron was preceded in death by Russell Foster (father) and Mildred Vance Foster (mother). He is survived by his 4 children Barbara Hedges (Darrell) of Yuma, AZ, Christina Vandeventer (Cecil) of Douglas, WY, Ray Foster (Sharon) of Canyon Lake, TX, and Rose Young (Michael) of Ukiah, CA, 10 grand children and 12 great grandchildren, his sister Earlene Capps (Mike) and brother Roy Foster (Mona). Funeral services will be held on Monday, Nov. 7, 2022 at 1 pm at Hudson’s Funeral Home in Lander, Wyoming. All friends are welcome to the service and reception to follow. The viewing will begin before the service at 9 am.

Please sign the online guestbook at: hudsonsfh.com