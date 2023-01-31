Ron Thon challenges local male wrestlers

By: Shawn O’Brate

RIVERTON – While AnnaBeth Bornhoft and her sister were dominating the girls’ side of the Ron Thon, the boys were busy trying to go up against just as tough, and just as capable, wrestlers from around the state. In the end, no boys from Fremont County were able to claim a first-place finish, but that doesn’t mean that there weren’t some impressive performances from around the county.

For starters, Dubois’ Wyatt Trembly (27-1) continued his amazing season so far by winning his first three matches over wrestlers from Evanston, Thunder Basin and Cody. But, sadly, in the final bout he just couldn’t keep his feet under him against Sheridan’s Terran Grooms, causing him to lose his first match all season and drop to second place in the highly competitive 170-pound weight class.

Then Lander Valley’s Cody Cunningham (18-4) went on a solid streak to begin the weekend, winning three straight against the likes of Greybull, Rock Springs and Evanston wrestlers. Then, in the 285-pound division’s semifinals, he fell to Lovell’s James Love (24-2) before winning against Douglas’ Kenai Bergquist (15-2).

These wins brought Cunningham to the third-place matchup against Cheyenne East’s Charlie Green (32-8) who won by decision when it was all over, placing Cunningham at fourth in one of the toughest divisions in high school wrestling.

Also having a satisfactory weekend was Wind River’s Tucker Jensen (17-3) who, up until last week, was undefeated on the season. The competition was simply too stiff for Jensen this weekend, going 2-2 with wins over Green River and Worland wrestlers, but ultimately falling to a Sheridan student-athlete and Lovell’s Zane Collins (28-4).

Jensen’s teammate Isaac Gardner (12-15) had a nice weekend as well, winning over Worland’s Dawson Utterback (10-14) and Campbell County’s Logan Ketterling (12-17) before falling to Bryce Hager (10-10) out of Torrington in his final bout.

Sadly, for the home team, Riverton’s boys did not place but some wrestlers had some solid performances. Wrestlers like Jayden Bucholtz (19-12) who won two of his four bouts, having his hand raised over Cheyenne East’s Angel Orellana (9-9) as well as Thunder Basin’s Logan Mendoza (11-5).

Parker DeVries (8-10) won his first bout over Lovell’s Curtis Miller (12-20) before dropping two straight in the 195-pound weight class and Jon Hernandez (7-11) picked up a win over Kemmerer’s Austin Christen (13-12) before dropping two to a wrestler from Cody and one from Sheridan.

Overall, the boys of Fremont County didn’t have the accomplishments at the end of the weekend but Coach Hunter out of Wind River explained why that shouldn’t matter for any of these boys, or girls for that matter.

Congratulations to all the boys that made Fremont County proud at the biggest and best tournament of the season! Good luck this upcoming postseason and never forget to have fun while you’re on the mats!

For the complete story, including photos, quotes, stats and more, be sure to pick up your own copy of the Ranger or Lander Journal newspapers at 421 E. Main Street in Riverton! Start or continue your subscription today!