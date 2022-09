Notice of Closure from the Eastern Shoshone Tribe:

The Rocky Mountain Hall at Fort Washakie is now closed to the public starting for remodeling and asbestos abatement. It is expected to be closed until late October- into November. Thank you for understanding.

One Road reopened

The Sage Creek Road to St.Lawrence is now open. The Washakie Park Road is still closed until further notice due to the Washakie Park Wildfire.