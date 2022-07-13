Rockies stall SD rally at third base — twice

BY Thomas Harding/ MLB.com

DENVER — Rockies third baseman Ryan McMahon was caught unaware by the second installment of baserunning that, according to Padres manager Bob Melvin, was more daring than it needed to be Tuesday night.

Two were out and the Padres had cut a four-run Rockies lead in half when Esteury Ruiz, in his Major League debut, tapped into the spirit that led to his Minor League-leading 60 steals. McMahon “was a little late getting there” from his shifted position but on time for catcher Brian Serven’s on-the-bag throw to end the inning — a key play in the Rockies’ 5-3 victory at Coors Field.

Earlier in the inning, left fielder Sam Hilliard ranged to the warning track to nab Austin Nola’s drive, then fired a 94.5 mph laser to third to retire Luke Voit, who was tagging from second.

So the Padres ran into two outs at third base when they were down multiple runs and rallying. But the Rockies clearly can’t feel sorry. One reason the Rockies are 10 games below .500 is their early season defense was so poor that teams didn’t mind taking chances to take advantage.

But the Rockies recently had a 12-game errorless streak, one shy of the franchise record, and all the bumbling and hand-wringing the defense previously caused is gone.

“Man, all you can do is look forward,” said McMahon, whose stat sheet is sullied by his 12 errors this season, but whose game log shows just one in the past five weeks. “You can’t worry about the past too much. We’re going to take it day by day. That’s what we’re going to do.”

Worrying about the past would do no good for Hilliard, whose 0-for-20 offensive June led to an option to Triple-A Albuquerque. The future is out of his hands, as well, since he was called up Monday, when Kris Bryant was placed on the paternity list.

But he had one heck of a Tuesday, with a double in the third inning in his first Major League at-bat since June 14 and later a drive to the center-field warning track in the seventh that Trent Grisham dropped for a three-base error.

And the throw to make Voit pay for his decision to run capped a solid night.

“Usually, you want to keep the double play in order and go to second, but I knew we had Voit on second base and there’s not necessarily a speed threat,” Hilliard said. “So that’s a good chance, and I was able to make a good throw and get him at third.

“I was anticipating that he was going to go, because the ball took me back. It needed to be a perfect, or near-perfect throw to get him. Thankfully, I was able to put one on the money.” Melvin wished the decisions were different. The left-to-third double play came with Rockies reliever Alex Colomé struggling, having felt a tug in his hamstring on his first pitch and needing to leave five batters later. The Rockies are hoping it was just a cramp but will evaluate the injury. The ill-fated Ruiz dash to third came after Lucas Gilbreath had given up a hit and a walk and was pitching to the potential go-ahead run, Ha-Seong Kim.

Charlie Blackmon, whose three-run homer in the sixth off Mike Clevinger was the key hit, was operating as designated hitter and had a wonderful view of the defense.

“We’re playing more like we should defensively,” said Blackmon, whose 33 homers against the Padres lead active players. “We got a tough stretch where we just didn’t play well.”

Let’s say manager Bud Black enjoys talking about his defense more now than he did during postgame media inquests earlier this season.

“It’s a pat on the back to the players, after a few meetings, after a few conversations — coaches to players, players to players, manager to coaches, manager to players,” Black said.