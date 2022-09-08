Rockies have fun against Brewers

By Thomas Harding/MLB.com

DENVER — Rockies switch-hitting callup Michael Toglia realizes next year, when he will compete for his first Opening Day roster spot, is “a long ways away.” But days like Wednesday make counting the days pleasurable.

Toglia launched an RBI double and his first Coors Field home run, a two-run shot off Brewers left-hander Eric Lauer in the third inning, in the Rockies’ 8-4 victory.

In nine Major League games, Toglia has two home runs, and Wednesday was his first game with more than one extra-base hit. The hits were also his first from the right side, where Toglia feels confident even though the opportunities there are fewer.

With the Rockies (59-79) last in the National League West, the best they can play is spoilers — as they did in taking two out of three games from the Brewers, who are trailing the Padres and Phillies in the race for the final NL Wild Card spot. But for Toglia — selected out of UCLA in the first round of the MLB Draft in 2019 — and a group of callups, the other goal is a head start on next year.

“That’s definitely part of it,” said Toglia, who was 0-for-7 in the previous two games against the Brewers. “We’re here to win a job for next year, but that’s a long ways away, so we’re still trying to get better. I want to finish this season strong and gain some momentum for next year.”

Shortstop Alan Trejo, also seizing opportunities that have come with José Iglesias out with a right thumb contusion, knocked his second homer of the season — a two-run shot off Lauer in the four-run second — on the heels of three hits in Tuesday night’s 10-7, 10-inning victory.

The youth was part of the struggle during the Rockies’ last road trip: 3-7 against the Mets, Braves and Reds. Youth brought joy the last two games with the Brewers.

“I think ‘Corny’ [C.J. Cron] said it best the other day: I read an article where he talked about when young guys come up, it’s fun to watch,” Rockies manager Bud Black said. “Every player — me included … I remember those first days, those first weeks, the first month. Man, you’re super, you’re super-excited.

“The trick is not to ever lose that. Keep that enthusiasm. That’s my messaging to players. Remember what it feels like.”

Toglia battled strikeouts at the start of the season at Double-A Hartford, but turned the corner partly because he stopped letting pitches early in the count go for strikes. Both of his Major League home runs — off the Braves’ Kenley Jansen last Wednesday, and the one Thursday that led the Brewers to remove Lauer with left elbow tightness — show an aggressive mentality.