Jul 11, 1955 – Dec 23, 2022

Robert “Rob” Heckert, 67, passed away on December 23, 2022 in Riverton at the Sage West Hospital, with his family by his side.

Robert Heckert was born in Lusk, Nebraska to Burdette “Bud” and Iola Heckert on July 11, 1955. He went to school in multiple towns but for the most of his childhood he was in Pavillion, WY. He married Elaine Thompson on April 23, 1976. They had two sons, Jeremy Heckert, August 19, 1976 and Camden Heckert, July 21, 1981. He worked as a private contractor and heavy equipment operator for many years but spent most of his career in the oilfield and the mines. He ran his Aunt Sadie’s Bar in Bonneville for a year or so. There are many good memories in Bonneville, WY where he had Elaine raised their two sons. He enjoyed collecting rocks and loved the outdoors.

At the age of 17 he enlisted in the U. S. Army and served several years as a Grenadier and Infantry man.

Robert was preceded in death by his son, Jeremy; brother, Jimmy; mother, Iola; and father, Burdette.

Robert is survived by his son, Camden Heckert (Mellissa); grandchildren, Alora Heckert, Taylor Whitt, Layton Covany, Jake Heckert, and Joe Heckert; siblings, Ronnie Heckert, Rick Heckert, Rita Weliever, Randy Heckert, Rex Heckert, Rebecca Bessler and Rozanne Wilson; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 1:00 pm on December 29, 2022, at the Senior Center in Shoshoni, WY. If anyone wishes to attend and share some stories and memories with the family, you are more than welcome.

Rob was loved and will be forever missed.

May He Rest In Peace.

On-line condolence may be made at TheDavisFuneralHome.com