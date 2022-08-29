November 20, 1963 – August 24, 2022

Robert Neal Pennock, 58, passed away in his home on August 24, 2022 in Worland, Wyoming.

He was born in Riverton, Wyoming, the third of five children born to Alvin Ray and Karan Jo (Goff)

Pennock on November 20, 1963. Throughout his life, Rob enjoyed camping and bicycling with friends.

He had a passion for cosmetology, excelled in coloring hair and was a phenomenal make-up artist. While

living in Riverton, he spent most of his time as a make-up artist for the Riverton Arts Council Theatre. In

his thirties, Rob went back to school to complete his high school diploma, something that he was very

proud of.

After moving to Worland, Rob began working at TLC and recently moved to Sugarbeet Salon and

Cosmetics. A highlight of summer was assisting with Shakespeare in the Park and hosting a dinner for

the performers following the play.

Robert was preceded in death by his father, Alvin Pennock in 2013 and brother, Marty Pennock in 1992.

Survivors include his mother, Karan Pennock; brother, Michael Pennock (Sheridan) all of Worland;

sisters, Jodi (Andy) Page of Riverton, Wyoming and Susan (Dave) Harris of McGill, Nevada; nieces and

nephews: Megan, Morgan, Garrett (Brandy), Taylor, and Colton; and great-nieces and nephew: Hunter,

Josephine, and Addy.

Memorial services will be held 1:00 PM, Monday, September 5, 2022 at Bryant Funeral Home Chapel

with Pastor Guy Helms officiating. Memorial donations may be made to Washakie Museum & Cultural

Center with MSIP in the memo line so funds will be allocated to the Montana Shakespeare in the Park

and sent to PO Box 524 Worland, Wyoming 82401. Online condolences may be made

to www.bryantfuneralhomeonline.com.