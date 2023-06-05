Dec 13, 1937 – May 28, 2023

Robert “Bob” Rose, Sr., 86, of Riverton, Wyoming passed away on Sunday, May 28, 2023, at Sage West Hospital – Riverton. No services are will be held.

Robert Earl Rose was born on December 13, 1937 in Lingle, Wyoming to Aubry and Myrtle Rose.

Robert served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He moved around with the military and spent fifteen years in Colorado Springs, Colorado before moving back to Fremont County in 1989.

After retiring from the military, Robert worked at the Wyoming Life Resource Center in Lander, Wyoming for ten years.

On March 23, 1973 he married Carol June Rodiguez in Riverton, Wyoming.

Bob loved playing golf, pool, bowling, and working in his yard.

He is survived by his son, Robert Rose, Jr.; daughter, Melody Stagner; sister, Wilma Castro; and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Aubry and Myrtle Rose; wife, Carol June Rose; and brother, Dick Rose.

