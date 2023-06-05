Road striping operations begin this week in GTNP

Travelers in Grand Teton National Park should plan for 15-minute delays as road striping operations begin this week. Striping operations are planned June 5 through approximately June 16, excluding weekends.

Below is a tentative schedule of road striping locations in the park:

June 5 – 6 : U.S. Highway 89

: U.S. Highway 89 June 7 – 8 : Teton Park Road from Moose to Jackson Lake Junction

: Teton Park Road from Moose to Jackson Lake Junction June 9, 12 : Moran to South Entrance of Yellowstone National Park (operations will be conducted at night)

: Moran to South Entrance of Yellowstone National Park (operations will be conducted at night) June 12–16: Hand striping on park roads, in the Jenny Lake Visitor Center area, and at Jackson Lake Dam boat launch (operations will be conducted at night)

Motorists should plan ahead for delays and reduce speed in areas where road striping occurs. Roadwork schedules may change without notice, or be delayed, due to weather conditions or other extenuating circumstances.