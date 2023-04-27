Road closure planned Tuesday on WY789 between Riverton and Hudson

A portion of WY789 will close Tuesday, May 2, between Riverton and Hudson in support of a military training exercise.

Wyoming Department of Transportation maintenance workers will temporarily close WY789 south of Riverton and north of Hudson early Tuesday, May 2; the closure will last through Tuesday afternoon. During the road closure, all traffic will be detoured on Rendezvous Road, south of Riverton beginning at the traffic signal, past St. Stephens Mission and Arapahoe to WY789, northeast of Hudson.

Minimal traffic delays are expected.

No motorists will be authorized to drive WY789 inside the closed area during the military training exercise.

Residents in the area should expect to see an increase in military aircraft traffic beginning Monday and lasting through Tuesday.