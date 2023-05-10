RMS 8th-grade band nets regional honor “Best Overall Concert Band”

The Riverton Middle School eighth-grade band won first place in its division as “Best Overall Concert Band” of all middle and junior high schools, regardless of school size, during the Lagoon competition on May 6 in Utah. They performed “Darklands March” by Randall D. Standridge and Beyond the Seven Hills by Michael Sweeney. The middle school has been competing at Lagoon since 2013, and this is its first “best in class” award.

Students who competed at Lagoon include Aurora Baldes, Kyrie Bang, Elsie Bott, Kolbe Brink, Caleb Buskohl, Korbynn Buss, Elaina Gard, Camila Goold, Tristan Guthrie, Nick Hall, Aubree Huntley , Sealey Johnson, Alex Jordan, Rex Magnan, Hunter Marisco, Kamen Miller, Porter Olson, Gustavo Pena, Bryell Sandlian, Adi Shaffer, Cassie Shields, Paxton Stevens, Dennis Thornock, Tanner Townsend, Kaelem Winters, Carter Wood, , Lily Appleby, Fiona Fraser, Bridgette Plumb, Katie Shields, Angela Bilango , and Caleb Peeks.