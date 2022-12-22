Riverview Cutoff Road Project Approved for $1.5 Million

Fremont County Commissioners Tuesday meeting recap

The Fremont County Commissioners met Tuesday at the courthouse in Lander. Following the meeting, the following news release was issued:

• The final payment to Avail Valley Construction, WY, LLC, was aapproved in the amount of $153,211.02 for the Country Acres Road Reconstruction Project.

• DOWL Amendment No. 3 to agreement between owner and DOWL, LLC for professional services for the Country Acres Road Reconstruction Project was approved for an amount of $2,700 for additional services due to contractor exceeding their contract days the construction and final project closeout.

• A Notice of ward was approved for Alexander Excavation, Inc. for the Riverview Cutoff Widening and Overlay Project for an amount not to exceed $1,502,988,

• A report was provided by County Clerk Julie Freese and Deputy Manager Margy Irvine delineating expenses related to the Primary and General 2022 elections, totaling $329,778.

• As this was Chairman Travis Becker’s last meeting, he gave a recap of projects accomplished the previous year and wished elected officials and all employees nothing but the best in the future. A reception in his honor followed the meeting.