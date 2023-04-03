Riverton’s Vincent continues family tradition, signs with Montana Tech

RIVERTON – Even though the Riverton High School (RHS) football program has not had the best couple years as of late there were always a few bright spots that shined through the 2-16 record, one of which was the defensive effort of senior Braden Vincent.
Vincent, who led RHS in tackles (48.5) and dominated the gridiron in tackles for a loss (11.5) had his best season last year and it led to him signing with Montana Tech this past weekend at his family’s home in Riverton.
Despite the Wolverines not having the best year in the win-loss record, Vincent’s demeanor never changed and he continued to play to the best of his abilities, something that having multiple generations of football players in your family will do.
Tom, Braden’s father, was just one of the Vincent family’s collegiate football players with his play at the University of Wyoming in the early 2000s. He wasn’t the only one that wore the pads past high school though, influencing the young Braden to see what he was capable of on the field, as the future Oredigger’s great-grandfather who played for the Buffalo Bills and Cleveland Browns.
Braden’s great-grandfather, George Ratterman, was the last Notre Dame player to letter in four separate sports including football. After his time in South Bend he played in the AAFC for the Buffalo Bills where he set a rookie record for most touchdown passes (22) that stood for fifty years before Peyton Manning broke it in 1998.
“Football is in my family,” Vincent said before he signed his letter of intent. “So football is something I’ve been passionabout for a long time.”
Vincent’s offensive mindset did not explode onto the field until this year for the most part, scoring three touchdowns this past season, all on the ground, along with 119 receiving yards and 159 rushing yards to end the year. But offense is not why Vincent is going to Montana Tech, his stout defense earned him his scholarship and his desire to become an engineer made him choose the Orediggers.
“They’re recruiting me for linebacker but I’m a Swiss army knife so hopefully I can play fullback or even tight end but a lot of it was the academics, it’s a really good engineering university and that’s what I really want to go do,” Vincent explained. “They have all three engineering professions that I want to go into: Electrical, Software and Civil.”
Even though football has been the mindset since Vincent was a young age, six to be exact, his education has always taken a front seat.
Now that Vincent has officially signed with Montana Tech two of the biggest seniors for the Wolverines’ football team have signed outside of Wyoming to continue their sports careers with Nathan Hutchison signing in Nebraska to play baseball.
“I just would like to thank all of the coaches and staff at Riverton for giving me the opportunity to chase my dreams and giving me the opportunity to continue to play football,” Vincent said before the party began on Friday.
For more information on this story, including more pictures and quotes, be sure to check out the Ranger or Lander Journal this week! Start or continue your subscription today at 421 E. Main Street in Riverton.
By: Shawn O’Brate