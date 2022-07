According to a GasBuddy report on Monday, the least expensive gasoline for regular unleaded fuel in Wyoming is at a Casper Shell station selling at $4.00 a gallon. A Maverick in Gillette’s price is $4.05 per gallon while the Tumbleweed Express in Laramie is at $4.24 per gallon.

Locally, the price of unleaded regular in Riverton this morning was $4.87 at most locations, give or take a few cents. The national average cost for a gallon of gas today is $4.52.9/ gallon, according to Gas Buddy.