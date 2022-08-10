Riverton’s Teter Park Restrooms Vandalized, Flooded

According to a police report received on Wednesday morning, vandals had broken the floats off in the toilets there so that the water would not shut off. Additionally the vandals had wedged the sink faucets open so that water there would not shut off. If that was not enough, they had then plugged all of the drains with toilet paper, effectively flooding the area. Finally, they had marked the walls with graffiti with a permanent marker.

There was no damage estimate value in the initial report. The RPD report said Local residents were interviewed and alerted but no further information was available.