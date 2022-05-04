Riverton’s Soren Bang to compete in Ironman Competition Saturday

Starting this Saturday Riverton High School senior Soren Bang will be a part of the Ironman competition in St. George, Utah. Bang will take part in a 2.4 swim, a 112 mile bike and a 26.2 run. He said in an interview with Wyotoday Media that his main goal is to finish within the time limit of 17 hours. He has been signed up for the race for over a year before the competition was canceled due to COVID. Bang is the youngest competitor in the race and this race will be special as his father will also be in the race as well. Wyotoday Media will have a full story along with results from the Ironman competition next week. That story will get reactions from Soren as well as the events that got him to the Ironman event to begin with. Good Luck Soren on behalf of all of us at Wyotoday Media.