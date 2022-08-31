Riverton’s New Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Introduced to the Community

The new Executive Director of the Riverton Chamber of Commerce introduced himself to the community Wednesday morning on the WyoTodayMedia Radio Network’s Program “Let’s Talk Fremont” and said he was excited to be here.

Sam Tower, who came out of law enforcement where he had worked for 20 years, has already lived in Riverton for some four months after his wife was recruited here for a position that really made sense to the couple and wasn’t something he said they could pass up. “We Love the area, love the agricultural base, never seen sunrises and sunsets like these, the weather is better from where we came and I like that because I like to grow tomatoes. Everyone is super friendly, it’s great.” Tower also said “there are so many opportunities and activities here, there’s always something going on with so much potential and that was something we weren’t fully aware of until after we got here. Its really exciting. There’s a vibrant culture here.”

Of course that is something that Tower will now be in the thick up, helping to produce and promote events. When asked what his approach to settling in to the new job will be, he was direct. “Really what I want to do is to focus on reconnecting with businesses here to see what they think the future of Riverton is and align our programs to what the chamber board wants to promote to those things,” he said.”Communication is key, you must be out there talking to people, seeing what they need and what their desires are. Ask people what they need, tell them what you’re going to do, tell them when you are doing it and then tell them you’ve done it.”

Since he’s been here for four months already, he said one challenge he sees is the shortage of labor, skilled and entry-level that he said seems to exist all over the country and state. “I do think there is a good balance of agricultural, industrial, and recreational resources here. The tourism potential for Riverton is very high here given the number of people flocking here each summer.”

Tower grew up next to the Fort Hall Reservation in Idaho, and he said the Wind River Reservation is very similar to what he’s experienced. “I’ve not worked directly with the Tribes yet, but I do look forward to working with them.”

One thing that struck the Tower family when they arrived in Riverton was all of the public art on buildings here. “It’s real art, it’s just phenomenal the community appreciates that and supports it, it’s great.”

Tower said he plans on promoting a healthy business culture here. “It’s hard for families and other portions of the community to succeed without successful businesses, everyone needs a job to provide for themselves and businesses provide that. The quality of Life and the Business community are connected.”

Tower said he looks forward to learning more about the community and interviewing more of the businesses here. As an aside, he also said Central Wyoming Regional Airport “is a fantastic plus to the area,” as one of the highways into town.