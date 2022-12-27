Riverton’s Nathan Hutchison signs with McCook

By: Shawn O’Brate

Local baseball phenom Nathan Hutchison signed his letter of intent to play for McCook Community College on Tuesday night surrounded by friends, family and teammates alike at the Neighborhood Alliance Church.

Hutchison, who also plays for the Riverton Wolverines basketball and football teams, has been playing baseball since he was six years old and has played for multiple Fall Ball teams as well as the American Legion team in Riverton, the Raiders.

He chose McCook because of the longtime head coach at the community college, Coach Jon Olsen, who is “really big on getting kids to four-years and using the JUCO level as a step to get kids to a higher level of baseball.”

Hutchison is known as one of the hardest workers and toughest kids in the dugout and can be seen spending his free time in the batting cages when he’s not studying or playing another sport to the fullest extent.

From all of us at WyoToday Media, CONGRATS Nathan and good luck in Nebraska! We know you’ll represent Riverton and Fremont County with class and excellence.