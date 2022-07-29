Riverton Wolverines Cross Country Preview

The Riverton Wolverines Cross Country team will begin their schedule on the road on August 26th in Casper. The Wolverines will be on the road for most of their season. They will have a home meet on September 8 against Powell in the Berry Brant meet at 2 p.m. Below is the schedule for the Cross Country team this season.

Date Opponent Time 8/15 First Practice 8/26 @ Casper Mountain 9/2 @ Buffalo 9/8 Berry Brant 2:00 Powell Senior Night 9/15 @ Lander 11:00 9/24 @ Thermopolis 1:00 9/29 @ Worland 10/7 @ Powell 2:00 10/14 Regionals @ Lander 2:00 10/22 State @ Wyoming Indian