Riverton vs Lander Valley Soccer Rivalry Renewed Tuesday

The Riverton Wolverines and Lady Wolverines are returning from spring break to find their rivals, Lander Valley, on the pitch this upcoming Tuesday. This rivalry has brought with it some of the most entertaining matches and explosive gameplay in both teams’ history so what should we expect with Tuesday’s newest additions to the chronicled rivalry?

For starters, there will almost certainly be a passion that does not come with every game no matter how much coaches like to say otherwise. In fact, Riverton Lady Wolverines’ coach Tanya Santee says that “it’s been (her) experience that the rivalry game always brings an extra level of intensity from both teams”.

Even though Santee and her team try and treat it like any other game it simply is not, especially based off just the past five years between these two teams.

In those five years the boys soccer squad has a record of 2-4-2 against the Tigers while the Lady Tigers have been somewhat dominated by Santee and her squad ever since she took over in 2018. Since then Riverton has won two of the four matches and tied once, leading to an overall record of 2-1-1.

The Lady Tigers of Lander Valley are a different monster this year though thanks to the legs of senior captains Emma Goetz and Whitney Hansen who have combined for seven goals so far this season. Riverton will also have to keep an eye out for Lander Valley junior Delaney Sullivan who already has a five-goal game under her belt this season.

Those three girls have combined for over 58% of the Lady Tigers’ goals so far this season and can easily put a game out of reach within the first half, much like how they handled the Lyman Lady Eagles two weeks ago.

Even though the Lady Tigers are on a solid two-game win streak where they have outscored their opponents 16-1 there’s no doubt in Santee’s mind that her girls are ready.

“We were able to take some time during spring break to focus on some of the areas that we knew needed improvement,” Santee said, “I feel good about the way that we are playing right now.”

In the end this non-conference game is a rivalry but the end-goal is the same for Santee and her girls:

“We’re just trying to get better every game and every week so that we can play our best soccer at the end of the season.”

The end of the season is obviously important considering playoff matches are what become remembered most, that’s where the Riverton boys excel more than the girls. For instance last year the Wolverines knocked out Cody in a thrilling double-overtime game before winning the 3A consolation trophy against Douglas.

Those types of wins can bolster a team moving into the next season, something that Riverton Wolverines coach Brady Samuelson surely hopes to see Tuesday against their pitted rivals.

No matter who comes out on top it’s bound to be a cutthroat game with students, parents, fans and coaches alike all vying for the bragging rights heading into the conference matchups that follow.