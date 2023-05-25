Riverton UW Student to perform at National College Dance Festival

A faculty member and a student in the University of Wyoming Department of Theatre and Dance will present at the American College Dance Association’s (ACDA) National College Dance Festival Friday-Sunday, May 26-28, in Long Beach, Calif.

Jackson Ellison, a UW dance performance major from Riverton, will perform “The Making of Me,” an original work set on him by Aaron Wood, a UW assistant professor of dance. The piece features original music by David Jacoby, a Fort Collins, Colo., musician and UW accompanist.

The ACDA National College Dance Festival recognizes the most outstanding work of the past academic year submitted by universities and colleges from throughout the nation.

“The Making of Me” was first selected to be performed at the final gala concert of the 2023 ACDA Northwest Conference at the University of Utah, which took place in March. It was then chosen to be performed at the ACDA National College Dance Festival.

“This piece asks us to consider the words we use to define ourselves and others. Choose judiciously,” say the three adjudicators who selected the work.

While at the three-day conference, Ellison and Wood will attend classes, workshops and lectures. Wood will present a workshop titled “Lyrical Athleticism.”

About the American College Dance Association

The ACDA exists to support and affirm dance in higher education through regional conferences, the adjudication process and national festivals. The educational mission of the association is to foster creative potential; to honor multiple approaches to scholarly and creative research and activity; to promote excellence in choreography and/or performance; and to give presence and value to diversity in dance. The association acts as a national membership service organization to strengthen the educational network for students and faculty within the academic dance community.