Riverton USA Wrestling rocks the mats in Cody

CODY – The Buffalo Bill Showdown earlier this month held quite a few serious competitors on the mats but very few had the success that Riverton’s USA Wrestling Club had as they finished both the Freestyle and Folkstyle events in third place.

The Folkstyle grouping saw the most teams, 28, and the kids of Riverton did the most to get to their top-three finish with wrestlers like Taydon McGarr, Case Miller, Grayson Gambler and Aisyn Brown all finishing in second place, alongside many other Riverton wrestlers. Those, along with first-place finishes by Brogan Gold, Elon Murray and Salvador Piplica also helped tremendously with their team finish of 450.5 points.

In the Freestyle competition there were 21 teams competing, still quite a few, and wrestlers like Tate Owen and Joel Harris really helped out with their first-place finishes.

The 10U & up Riverton wrestlers smiled after a solid weekend on the mats in Cody (p/c Riverton USA Wrestling Facebook)

Also finishing high in the Freestyle events were wrestlers like William Apodaca (10U, 105 pounds), Tracen Barton (12U, 67-70 pounds) and Ethan Reed (8U, 85+ pounds) who all received top-three placements after their performances on the mat.

With this year being one of the largest Riverton USA Wrestling clubs in recent history, there is nothing stopping the team from simply dominating the mats throughout the season. Their next meet takes place this Saturday in Worland and will continue to show off the skills of the wrestlers who are aged from elementary school all the way to high school.

Congrats Riverton team! Keep getting bigger and better on the mats!