Riverton to Seat New Mayor tonight; Make City Appointments

The Riverton City Council will meet in regular session tonight, but not before a reception for new Mayor Tim Hancock is held at 6:30 p.m. at City Hall. Tonight’s meeting, the first of the new year 2023. At the meeting Hancock will take his oath of office, along with the re-elected members of the City Council. There are no new city council members as the incumbents were reelected. The leadership of the council will then be decided and community comments will be accepted from the floor.

After that, the council’s committee assignments will be decided and the board will make appointments to the Airport Board, Planning Commission, Rendezvous Committee and the Tree Board. One action item includes a public hearing and consideration of a sale of several vehicles to the Town of Dubois.

The council appointments are then set to be made, including Municipal Court Judge, Alternate Judge and City Attorney, designation of the city’s official depositories, the legal newspaper, assignments for the Senior Center Endowment Fund, and the council calendar for 2023.

