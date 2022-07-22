Riverton to retain “strong council” form of City Governance

The Riverton City Council spent most of its Tuesday night meeting in Executive Session with City Attorney Rick Sollars joining the mayor and councilors. Under discussion, according to Mayor Richard Gard who spoke Wednesday on WyoTodayMedia’s Let’s Talk Fremont Program, was starting the replacement process for City Administrator Tony Tolstedt who is resigning the first week of August, and the question of a Strong City Council versus a Strong Mayor form of city government. Without going into specifics. Gard said the city government under his administration for 3.5 years has been with a strong city council format. He said that has gone well, and that system would continue. Gard was an advocate of the strong mayor format but following Tuesday’s discussion, that appears to be off of the table.

In public comment at Tuesday’s meeting, Riverton Peace Mission’s Chesie Lee reminded the council that the annual Peach March through downtown will be on Saturday, August 6th from First and Main to City Park, along the sidewalks. She also asked the council, when considering a new city administrator, to consider someone who had worked in a Indian Reservation border town and has experience working with Tribal issues. She suggested the new city administrator be versed to address bias and police accountability and conflict resolution.

City Resident Karl Falken also offered his services to the group considering a neighborhood watch program, as he has been active with the National Night Out Program for a dozen or more years in his neighborhood. Falken was told the next meeting of that neighborhood watch group would be on the 28th at City Hall from 7 to 9 p.m. if he wanted to attend.

One of the highlights of the meeting, according to Mayor Gard, was the report on the 2020-21 Audit given by Abby Haggerman from BDO CPAs. The audit was an “unmodified opinion” which she said was the “best that can be given in a financial audit.”

Two bids for pickup trucks for the City was awarded to Fremont Chevrolet in the amount of $39,127 each for a total of $78,254.

A bid was accepted from Normont Equipment Company for a Cimline M1 Crack Sealer in the amount of $85,420. That bid was $10,330 under the city’s estimate. The new crack sealer will replace an 11-yer-old model.