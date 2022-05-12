Riverton to host “Pink Out” game this weekend

By Shawn O’Brate

RIVERTON – This upcoming weekend will be a major two-day series of events for the Riverton High School varsity soccer teams as they have games on back-to-back days with special festivities taking place on both nights.

Firstly, this Friday May 13th the Riverton coaches, crowds and teams will be participating in a “Pink Night” to help support RHS Activities Director Reggie Miller’s family after his wife and mother to his two children, Roberta Miller, succumbed to her battle with cancer earlier this year.

“[Roberta] was a Wolverine fan all the way to the very end,” Kristen Paskett said about the late Mrs. Miller, “and Reggie does a lot for these kids, he’s devoted a lot of time and energy to these kids. She did too, even after her kids graduated.”

The public is encouraged to wear whatever pink clothing they have and come watch the #1 ranked Lady Wolverines and #2 ranked Wolverines play against Douglas, the third-ranked team in both conferences.

Wolverines’ coach Brady Samuelson said the Pink Night will “be an event that’s worth going to, something that really helps show that the community cares about their own.”

During the week leading up to the game the Riverton High School athletes have filled out bright pink papers with who they will be playing for with some kids playing for their grandmothers and others playing for neighbors or friends of their family.

For example, Senior goalie Lucas Engle will be playing for his Grandma June and Grandpa Stan while sophomore middle-fielder Sealey Morton will be playing for Mrs. Miller, who had an impact on all the students whose lives she touched.

At the game they will be presenting carnations to those that they are playing for with many playing for the woman that was at almost every basketball game this season even as she went through her battle with cancer.

All of the public can donate to the cause both before and during the game by Venmo (@rhsboosterclub), or you can find more donation information on the Facebook page labeled “Wolverine Soccer Pink Game”. There will also be donation incentives that are centered around assists, goals, offsides calls, goalie saves, shutouts and more. Pink shirts will also be available at the beginning of the game with over 160 shirts ordered but many already being sold to those attending.

Be sure to check out the game on Friday night after work as the girls take the field at 5 PM with the boys game following shortly after at 7 PM. The game will also be live streamed on WyoToday’s YouTube and Facebook page as well as the WyoToday app.

“It will truly be one of the best uses of your time if you’re a member of Riverton,” one parent said as they left the game against Torrington this past weekend.

“We’re hoping it will become a tradition every year,” Paskett said about the Pink Night. The only difference between this year and future years would be that all the proceeds will go directly to breast cancer research or a foundation, possibly in Roberta Miller’s name, instead of straight to the Miller family “which will still probably be donated [to a foundation] because that’s just who Reggie is.”

The very next day, Saturday May 14th, will be the Riverton soccer Senior game with the girls being honored before their game against Newcastle at 1 PM, with the boys being honored before their following game at around 3 PM.

Senior nights are always a special moment for all involved, whether it be the coaches who taught the players all they could, or the parents who supported and watched them play for their whole high school career, but especially the student athletes who left everything they had on the field over the course of their years at Riverton high school.

While the Pink Night game will be supporting a great cause be sure to also try and check out the senior games versus the Newcastle teams and root on your senior Lady Wolverines and senior Wolverines in their final outing on the field that has brought them so much joy over the past four years.

For more information about the Pink Night game be sure to not only check out the Facebook page mentioned above but also feel free to contact Riverton High School to see how you can get involved!