Riverton takes USA Wrestling awards

By Shawn O’Brate

RIVERTON – Last week the Riverton USA Wrestling club had their yearly award show which celebrated the amazing display of talent that the group of young athletes provided to the city of Riverton this season.

After the state tournament two weekends ago the Riverton club has been resting and relaxing while attending school and working towards other goals in other sports, but with the amazing performance by Aiden Apodaca who became Riverton’s only three-style champion in recent years there were plenty of other athletes that may have gone under the radar.

The USA Wrestling banquet took place at the Reach Foundation Building and included cake, hamburgers, hot dogs and BBQ provided to the parents and coaches that helped make the year a raging success.

Awards were then handed out and kids, with the biggest smiles on their faces, saw some extra recognition for their respective performances this year.

Some of the awards included the takedown champion, which 8U wrestler Caysen Long took an award home for, reversal champion, which Asher Hanger won an award for in the 8U division, and four-point champion which Daniel Clawson took home an award for in the 14U division.

In the end every kid went home with something to be proud of, and all went home with full bellies and coupons for free pizza. There were also four wrestlers who were honored for their time in the program as they head into high school: Tyree Harris, Daniel Clawson, Autumn Osborne and Travis Hurtado.

The event was a fun time for everyone involved and reciprocated much of the effort and work that the parents, the athletes and the coaches all put into the previous season. As they move forward into the 2022-23 season later in the year, with the Wyoming High School Activities Association finally sanctioning and acknowledging women’s wrestling, there is a new glimmer of hope for the squad that had multiple top-finishes throughout the year.