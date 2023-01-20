Riverton swimmers break school record on Senior Night

By: Shawn O’Brate

RIVERTON – Thursday night marked a very special occasion for the boys of Riverton High School’s (RHS) swim and dive team as they held their senior night at the Riverton Aquatic Center in a dual against Natrona County.

The Wolverines’ four senior swimmers, Jackson Hill, Mason Lemley, Zach Osborne and Gavin Appleby had their ceremonies in front of their friends and families before jumping in the pool one last time as a Wolverine.

In the 200 yard freestyle it was once again a senior that finished on top as Osborne came in first with a time of 1:54.05, a 4A qualifying time, right ahead of Aidan Jones who also qualified with a time of 1:57.83.

Senior Gavin Appleby swam alone in the 200 yard IM event Thursday in Riverton. (p/c Carl Cote)

But the biggest part of the night, even bigger than the seniors getting their well-deserved send off, was when Jones, Osborne, Hill and Logan Cabanaw broke the 200 yard freestyle relay school record with their finishing time of 1:34.37.

Riverton really put their best fins forward all night, winning the 50 yard freestyle with Hill’s 4A qualifying time of 23.69 seconds, followed quickly by Cabanaw’s 3A qualifying time of 25.18 seconds. They also won the one-meter diving event with Lemley’s 4A qualifying finish of 400.55 points, once again followed swiftly by Riverton’s Talon Prestwich (236.15).

Seniors Gavin Appleby, Jackson Hill, Mason Lemley, and Zachary Osborne were recognized during Senior Night at the Riverton Aquatic Center Thursday. (p/c Carl Cote)

The only event that RHS fell to Natrona to was the 100 yard breaststroke which Riverton’s Cory (1:20.95) finished just six-tenths of a second behind their swimmer Lucas Benson (1:20.34).

Overall, it was an amazing night to be a Wolverine swimmer, especially a senior, as their senior night could not have gone any better. Now, the Wolverines look towards a few more meets outside of Riverton before heading to regionals and (hopefully) to state, where their in-county rivals have won 26 state championships.

GO WOLVERINES!