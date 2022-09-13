Riverton student named “Outstanding” at UW Engineering College

Three University of Wyoming College of Engineering and Physical Sciences students recently received the WWC Engineering 2022 Paul Rechard Memorial Scholarship for their “outstanding pursuit of civil and architectural engineering or construction management degree programs.”

WWC Engineering recognizes select students annually by presenting awards and a scholarship to each recipient. The student awards are selected from a pool of applicants.

This year’s award recipients, listed by hometown, are:

Jackson — Benjamin Brown, civil engineering, senior.

Riverton — William Mumme, civil engineering, senior.

Sundance — Christian Velder, civil engineering, junior.

The WWC Engineering Paul Rechard Memorial Scholarship was established by WWC Engineering in memory of one of its founders, Paul Rechard. Before co-founding the company in 1978, Rechard served as a hydrology professor in the UW Department of Civil Engineering and director of the UW Water Resources Research Institute.

“WWC Engineering was excited to hire and work with these three talented scholarship recipients, where each student brought different perspectives to their internship experiences,” says Murray Schroeder, WWC Engineering Laramie branch manager.

WWC Engineering is a multidisciplinary professional firm specializing in civil, site, environmental, land development, mining, municipal, National Environmental Policy Act, oil and gas, planning, roads and bridges, surveying, water and wastewater, and water resources services.

“This year’s scholarship recipients have embraced the challenges and opportunities their field of interest has presented them in a real-world, hands-on setting,” says Cameron Wright, the Carrell Family Dean in the UW College of Engineering and Physical Sciences. “We are proud of their efforts and the many ways they exemplify the college’s values and mission.”

The WWC Engineering Paul Rechard Memorial Scholarship is available to students who are enrolled at UW and majoring in the civil engineering or construction management degree programs. Preference is given to applicants who are current or former interns, or current employees of WWC Engineering, and residents of Wyoming or Montana.

To learn more about WWC Engineering, visit https://wwcengineering.com/.

To learn more about the UW College of Engineering and Physical Sciences Department of Civil and Architectural Engineering and Construction Management, visit www.uwyo.edu/civil/.