Riverton Special Olympians represent Wyoming in Germany, bring back bronze medal

BERLIN, GERMANY – Just over a week ago the Special Olympians from all over Wyoming and the United States left for a very special event happening overseas, the Special Olympics World Games, which Riverton’s very own Lewis Fancher helped light the torch at after running miles and miles in preparation.

After Fancher helped light the Special Olympic cauldron alongside Officer Arthur Huijzer-Trommels from the Netherlands the events began and right off the bat it was Wyoming making a splash for Team America. That came in the form of Pavillion’s Luke Bappe who ran a 31.39 second time in the men’s 200-meter run, earning a first-place finish by one-tenth of a second in the preliminary race.

In the end that time would be good enough to push Bappe into the finals and, on the final day of the race, Bappe ended up placing fourth in the 200-meter final with a time of 30.8 seconds, just two seconds behind first place.

Bappe also had a strong time in the 400-meter preliminary races, getting into the semifinals with ease and then putting up a fourth-place finish in the semifinal heat as well. Plus, to wrap it all up, Bappe participated in the 4×100-meter relay and helped the United States on a global level.

The final runs of the 400m and 4x100m relay took place over the weekend and Bappe was able to secure a bronze medal in the final heat of the 400m race, placing third with a time of 1:08.04. That time was just one-tenth of a second from being tied for second with a Special Olympian from Macau and just over four seconds behind the first-place time (1:03.82).

In the 4×100-meter relay there was quite a bit of contentious company, pushing Bappe and the U.S.A. team down to sixth with a final time of 1:38.35. No matter what though, Bappe came back as a celebrated, medal-winning Special Olympian and will be able to brag about his bronze-medal performance for the rest of his life.

The Special Olympian surely had one heck of a weekend, running his heart out and having fun in another country, but Fancher also had a historic time in Germany. Fancher did so by becoming the first Wyoming athlete to ever carry the Special Olympics torch on the biggest stage, and he also got to make a speech to hundreds of athletes and their families.

“It’s such a privilege for me to be with you all today in Germany,” Fancher started off. “Special Olympics has taught me a great deal about myself, like how to be the best I can competitively as well as be the best I can be in life. Without the Special Olympics I would not be able to share my story or have formed the many great friendships I have with all the sports athletes and coaches.”

“When I got involved in Special Olympics, and especially [LETR], it changed the way I thought about myself,” Fancher continued. “It gave me confidence and helped me see that I had the potential to see my goals.”

Fancher has been an athlete representative on the Wyoming Law Enforcement Torch Run (LETR) council, as well as other councils, and earned the right to be one of just eight athletes worldwide chosen to run the final leg of the torch run.

“It was a blast,” Fancher said after the run was over. “I made history and I got to spend all afternoon at the games on the last Sunday.”

Along with the great amount of Special Olympians and coaches at the World Games, Fancher also got to meet and chat with former Denver Broncos quarterback Tim Tebow (below) who was there broadcasting the entire week with ESPN.

“He was awesome,” Fancher said about Tebow.

All-in-all, the week could not have been better for the two local Special Olympians who traveled across the ocean to a completely new country. For the final results from Bappe’s races be sure to check out Wednesday’s edition of Fremont County Sports in every Ranger and Lander Journal newspaper.

(All photos courtesy of Special Olympics and Special Olympics – Riverton Facebook pages)