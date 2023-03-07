Riverton soccer star signs with University

Early Tuesday morning the Riverton High School (RHS) commons area was filled with supportive parents and friends, as well as much of the RHS soccer staff and team, as their senior superstar on the pitch signed his letter of intent to play for Jamestown University in North Dakota.

Sean Carruth, one of the best boys in all of 3A soccer last season, signed his letter of intent surrounded by friends and family as well as his head coach Brady Samuelson.

“I’m proud of Sean for the work he’s put in. I’m excited to see him finish out his career here at RHS and go on to perform at the next level. He’s a player that can impact the game at any level and we wish him the best,” Coach Samuelson said about Carruth.

Even with a hamstring injury that kept him from playing every game last season he still finished the year in the top-ten in scoring, one of the main reasons he was selected to both the 3A boys’ All-State list as well as the 3A East All-conference team as a Forward.

Junior forward Seth Carruth brought down the ball on his chest against Jackson in Riverton (p/c Carl Cote).

Now that his senior year has come, there are high hopes for him and Coach Samuelson to get to the promised land this season despite losing key players like Tanner Johnson, Daxton Fischer and Lucas Engle.

Good luck in North Dakota Sean! And good luck this season in Riverton!