Riverton Soccer at Douglas Recap

By Shawn O’Brate, Sports Writer

DOUGLAS–The Riverton High School varsity soccer teams traveled on a snowy road to Douglas on Tuesday with the stinging losses to their rival Lander Valley still heavy on their shoulders.

They quickly erased that weight by dominating Douglas in similar fashion one after another. The Riverton Lady Wolverines started it all off with a 3-1 win while the boys squad completed the shutout 3-0 afterwards.

The Lady Wolverines had two of their three goals off the foot of sophomore Sealey Morton who has junior Jordyn Anderson to thank for one of them due to an outstanding assist. The other goal, a free kick, was bombed in by freshman Cami Paskett who has really started to make a name for herself on the Lady Wolverines.

“Douglas did a good job of playing defense and moving the ball,” Coach Tanya Santee said, “But our defense also did a great job. They were super organized, they were creating chances and they were not allowing Douglas to create opportunities.”

This win was the Lady Wolverines’ first in the division games, marking them at 1-1 overall against the 3A East while also knocking Douglas down to 2-2 in divisional matches. It should be noted that the Lady Wolverines’ victory over Douglas earlier this season was not a divisional game, but rather, it was a tournament game in Pinedale with no effect on the division rankings.

“Douglas improved a lot in the last couple weeks,” Santee said about their opponent, “they moved the ball better than last time and got a few more shots off.”

Both the lady squads are behind the Buffalo Lady Bisons in the 3A East division as they stand at 3-0–they are also the Lady Wolverines’ next opponent.

After the Lady Wolverines secured their third win of the season over the second place Douglas Lady Bearcats it was the boys turn to try and redeem themselves after losing to Douglas in the Pinedale tournament earlier this season and after losing the Keeper of the Gold rivalry last week.

They did so with intensity right out of the gate, hopping on an early lead and holding it till the final whistle. The impressive win was not only a great boost for the team’s mindset and mentality but it was a helpful hand in their 3A East rankings as they improved to 2-1 in the division while simultaneously knocking Douglas down to 1-3 and leapfrogging the Wolverines into second place right behind Torrington.

The crosswind picked up after the opening kick and may have played a factor but that did not stop the Wolverines from imposing their will and finishing off the shutout.

Both teams return home to Riverton to play the Buffalo teams on Thursday, April 14th. For the Lady Wolverines they will be looking to knock off the top team in the division while also seeking revenge for their 4-1 loss to Buffalo in the tournament back in late March. And for the boys they will simply be looking to increase their positioning in the division in the division behind Torrington and Newcastle.