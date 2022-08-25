Riverton Search and Rescue “Get Lost” Banquet set Saturday

The “Get Lost” fund raising banquet to support the work of the Riverton Search and Rescue team is coming up this Saturday, Aug. 27th at the Fremont Center at the fairgrounds in Riverton.

Brock Roberts, RSAR Assistant Commander, posted on Facebook that the organization is comprised solely of volunteers and that services provided by team “are always free of charge.”

“Our services require specialized equipment and training that we cannot afford without the generosity of the community. The banquet is the sole fundraising effort for the year and is made possible by donations from local businesses,” he wrote. The RSAR Team’s mission is to find the lost, rescue the stranded and injured and recovering the deceased.