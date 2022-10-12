Riverton School Enrollment Now Sits over 2,400 students

The Riverton School Board met Tuesday night and discussed progress being made on the new auditorium at Riverton High School and the process to implement a policy on Concealed Carry in the District (Read that story here)

In action items, the board approved five items and heard a number of information items, including a current student enrollment report:

The Board adopted Amended Policy 4070 “Selection of Primary Instructional Resources”; along with the Administrative Regulations 4070-R “Selection of Primary Instructional Resources” and 4070-R2 “Selection of Primary Instructional Resources”; and Administrative Regulation 8035-R “Attendance and Truancy” on first reading.

On the recommendation of Business Manager Matthew Gonzales, the Board approved to abrogate Policy 3010 “Budget Implementation” and Policy 3025 “Activity Account Spending” on first reading.

On the the recommendation of Assistant Superintendent Jodi Ibach the Board accepted the 2021-2022 adjusted allocation to the Title I-D, Subpart 2 in the final amount of $145,295.41 and the 2022-2023 adjusted allocation to the Title I-D, Subpart 2 in the final amount of $84,084.03.

On the recommendation from Director of Special Education Dallas Myers, the Board accepted the 2022-2023 grant awards of $7,444.00 from the IDEA VI-B Grant, Part 619 and $919,958.00 from IDEA VI-B, Part 611 grant.

Riverton High School Principal John Griffith recommended the Board approve the early graduation request for Julian Grover. They did.

Information items:

A.) Drafts of Amended Policy 5725 “Recording Time Worked and Overtime for Classified and Hourly Employees”; Amended Policy 5795 “Vacation, Holidays, and Personal Leave”; Amended Policy 3030 “Audits”; Amended Policy 3020 “Revenue from Non-Tax Sources (Activity Funds)”; Amended Policy 3015 “Fiscal Accounting and Reporting”; New Policy 3016 “Banking Services”; Administrative Regulation 3016-R “Banking Services; Cash Management of Federal Awards”.

B.) Reviewed an unamended Policy 3055 “Investments.

C.) Notifications of willfully absent and 10 day drop students to the Fremont County Assistant Attorney”

D.) Notifications of willfully absent students, habitually truant students and 10 day drop students to the Tribal Prosecutor’s Office

E.) Notification of 10 day drop students to parent only as students are over the age of 16 years

F) Donation from Jamie Boyle of a treadmill to the RHS Athletic Training program. The estimated value is $150.00.

G.) Classified Staff Changes: NEW HIRE – Jennifer Bartley as an RHS IDEAL Para

H.) Enrollment:

K-3

Aspen Early Learning Center 176

Ashgrove 159

Jackson 158

Willow Creek 210

TOTAL 703

Rendezvous

4th 175

5th 207

TOTAL 382

RMS

6th 166

7th 195

8th 180

TOTAL 541

RHS

9th 216

10th 190

11th 188

12th 146

TOTAL 740

Alternative School 34

Frontier Academy 34

Spur Academy 8

DISTRICT TOTAL: 2,442