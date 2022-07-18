Riverton School Budget for Fiscal Year 22-23 Up For Approval Wednesday Evening

The Fremont County School District #25 Board of Trustees have one meeting this month, it’s on Wednesday, and trustees will be asked to approve a $77.8-million budget for the current fiscal year. There will be a public hearing on the budget at the top of the meeting, and an agenda item to approve the budget in an action item.

Among action items, Superintendent Dr. JoAnne Andre-Flanagan has proposed to give Fremont County’s BOCES the district’s intention to reserve the right to withdraw funding for the 2023-24 school year. Flanagan said the board is looking to keep its options open for the future. In previous meetings, Flanagan has noted that funding for the district may be an issue in future years.

The board will also be asked to approve a transportation consent form that would allow county school districts based in Lander, Ethete, Shoshoni, Arapahoe, Pavillion and Dubois to loan and/or discharge elementary, middle and high school age students who reside in Riverton.

Additionally, The board will also be asked to approve funds from the Wyoming State Construction Department for the Riverton High School Auditorium in the amount of $8.2 million, and the Tonkin Activity Center demolition project of $3.997-million. The Trustees will then be asked to award a professional services contract to Plan One architects of Cody in the amount of $755,000 for the Architecture and Engineering Design of the RHS Auditorium Project and a contract to Nelson Architects of Riverton in the amount of $340,830 for the Tonkin Activity Center Demolition Project.

The meeting Wednesday will begin at 7 p.m. at the Central Office Board Room at 121 North 5th West.

Read the agenda below: