The Riverton School board meets Tuesday with a Frontier Academy High School Graduation for Arihmar Rico Yanez on tap and anagen da that includes adoption of amended policies and administrative regulations, abrogating of some outdated policies, acceptance of several grants and an early graduation request.

Information items include Notification of willfully absent students, habitually truant students and 10 day drop students to the Tribal Prosecutors Office, and notification of 10 day drop students to a parent on for students over the age of 16 years.

One discussion item involves determine a date or dates for a public forum on the issue of concealed carry firearms for District personnel.

The meeting begins at 7 p.m. at the Central Office, 121 North 5th Street West.