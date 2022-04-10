Riverton School Board to meet Tuesday evening

The Riverton School board will meet at 7 p.m. on Tuesday evening in the Board Room at the Central Office with a number of agenda items, including acceptance of a revised grant allocation, the awarding of a big for new smart boards for Jackson and Rendezvous Schools, a change order extending the deadline to initiate the Wrestling Room construction due to difficulty in obtaining materials for the project, and the offering of contracts to all certified staff in the district for the 2022-23 school year, among other items.

There will also be a discussion regarding school lunch prices and possible increases.

See the agenda below.