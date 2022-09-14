Riverton School Board to investigate Concealed Carry Policy

The Riverton School Board Tuesday night began a discussion on whether District staff should be allowed to carry or have access to a concealed firearm in district buildings. The idea was brought forward by Trustee Bruce Berg, who said he got the idea from the Lander School District that implemented a concealed carry policy several years ago. “This was brought to my attention during a school tour and we talked about having doors locked and closed,” he said. “That can’t be done. If someone want to get in, they will get in. This is just another brick in the wall for school security.”

Berg said he talked with School Resource Officer Tyler Watson and Riverton Police Chief Eric Murphy and he said they are behind the proposal 110 percent. He also noted that, as in Lander, there would be an established procedure if Riverton would follow suit. There would be established rules and tests and extensive training for any staff member who would volunteer. “This is totally voluntary,” Berg stressed.

Board Chair Lynette Jeffres said the board would need to take its time and get public input as much as possible as such a policy should not be entered into lightly. Several board members spoke in favor of the idea, including Jeremy Hernandez and Joel Guggenmos while others were more reserved, suggesting the board study the idea in more depth. Trustee Jenni Wildcat suggested the move would be “a big jump” and she said the board should look at all options, such as changing out windows as was suggested in a building tour the board held before the start of school.

Carl Manning said the board needs to have multiple public input sessions on the idea, both before and after a plan is crafted.

Superintendent Dr. JoAnne Andre-Flanagan noted that when she was the principal at Riverton High School, the idea of introducing armed School Resource Officers into the district buildings was quite controversial at the time. There were segments of the community who favored it, and also opposed it.

Jeffres then suggested the trustees do their homework and bring the issue back at a future meeting.