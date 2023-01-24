Riverton rocks Lander in cross-county rivalry

The boys and girls of Lander Valley High School (LVHS) and Riverton High School (RHS) have ignited the rivalry between the two schools, placed thirty minutes apart from one another, for years with the traveling trophy in football, soccer and basketball. Tuesday night the rivalry was renewed at Riverton’s Wolverine arena with a fully packed house full of green and red filling the bleachers to the brim.

The Lady Wolverines entered the rivalry game with just one lone win on the season while the girls of LVHS have won four with their new head coach Melinda Cox at the helm. With that said, it was obvious that Lander was favored and not by a little bit. But instead, the Lady Wolverines shocked the Tigers’ fans that made the small trek with a shooting spree that typically does not happen for the Riverton girls.

Every shot that the Lady Wolverines usually missed seemed to be going in, rebounding was better than it has been all season and the low-scoring affair ended in a shocking 33-26 victory for the Riverton squad in front of their cheering home crowd.

Paizley Jackson was the leading scorer of the game as the Lady Wolverine dropped 14 points on her rivals.

After the Lady Wolverines shocked Coach Cox and the Lander crowd the boys took the court for a much more even-matched game. Riverton (9-2) and Lander (8-3) have very different offensive mindsets with the Wolverines’ full of shooters that could go off for 20+ points any night while the Tigers play very physical ball underneath the basket for the most part.

Riverton would jump out early thanks to a few threes by Parker Paxton and Jason Vincent, heading into the half up 22-19. After that though, the Tigers would seemingly fall apart left and right, only scoring 5 points in the third quarter while Riverton put up 21. The fourth quarter wouldn’t get much better for the Tigers in their rivalry game that they were seeking revenge in after losing last year, as they put up 13 to Riverton’s 22 thanks to even more three pointers that kept falling.

The Tigers would make it 0-2 on the night for LVHS while the Riverton team and crowd celebrated two major non-conference victories, especially after the boys’ game ended 65-37.

Lander travels to Pinedale this Friday to try and get back on the right track while Riverton travels to Cheyenne to take on East.

Congrats to the Riverton teams on their outstanding wins!