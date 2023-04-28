Riverton rocks and rolls over Red Devils on Pink Night

Friday night the Riverton High School (RHS) soccer teams put on their second annual Pink Night in honor of two families that have battled or are battling breast cancer.

Last year’s inaugural Pink Night raised over $10,600 for one family so the decision to run it back for two was the next logical step.

The games started with the Lady Wolverines (10-1-1) going up early thanks to goals by Cami Paskett, Sealey Morton and Taelyn Leseberg. After that a fourth goal for RHS, this time by Mya Noseep, would send the Lady Wolverines into halftime up 4-0.

After beating this same Evanston girls team (0-9-2) last week by a score of 13-2 it was obvious that they were on the same path. After halftime there were quite a few shots on goal but only one fell, by Paskett for the second time in the game, which made the final score 5-0.

By the end of the game the girls, with their goals and shutout, raised over $1,300 alone before the boys game.

That boys game would start off hot as well for RHS as the Wolverines (3-6-3) would get into the back of the net early with back-to-back goals by senior Sean Carruth who was in his first game back from injury.

Carruth would eventually end with a hat trick in the first half while Evanston would only get one goal on the scoreboard on a goal that hit RHS goalie Rylee Murray’s hands and slowly rolled past the line.

At half the Wolverines were up on the Red Devils (1-7-3) 3-1 and could smell their fourth win of the season.

The second half was tough for the Wolverines’ offense, especially as Carruth was load managing on the sideline. There were a few opportunities for both team, including a penalty kick for Evanston that sailed over the net, but niether team would find pay dirt again.

Riverton’s 3-1 win capped off a great day playing for a great cause. Up next, the RHS soccer team have a week off until next Friday’s game against Jackson which is RHS’ Senior Night.

You can catch that game and rewatch both Pink Night games and all RHS home games on WyoToday’s YouTube page for free.